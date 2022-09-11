Rally Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Rally has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $101.19 million and $1.90 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.63 or 0.99851332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally (RLY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,287,043,024 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rally.io.

Rally Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

