Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.28

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.28 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.13). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 16,051,865 shares trading hands.
Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.22. The firm has a market cap of £17.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Toby Bradbury purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($12,687.29).
Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile
Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.