Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.28

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.28 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.13). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 16,051,865 shares trading hands.

Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.22. The firm has a market cap of £17.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Toby Bradbury purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($12,687.29).

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

