Raven Protocol Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $927,867.58 and $3,175.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.73 or 1.00004272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036618 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

