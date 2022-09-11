Raze Network (RAZE) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $545,451.49 and approximately $45,044.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

RAZE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official website is raze.network. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

