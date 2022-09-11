RChain (REV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,191.00

RChain (REV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, RChain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $48,191.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

