RChain (REV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,191.00

RChain (REV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, RChain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $48,191.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,537.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00058995 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015647 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00067823 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005509 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00076185 BTC.
RChain Coin Profile
RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.
Buying and Selling RChain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
