Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

