Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.52.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
