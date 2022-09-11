Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RC. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Ready Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.29%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

