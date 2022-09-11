Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$6.99 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

TSE REAL opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$434.51 million and a PE ratio of 39.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$11.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.33.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

