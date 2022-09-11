RealFevr 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,874.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RealFevr has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $15,874.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealFevr alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002012 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000476 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr (FEVR) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. The official website for RealFevr is www.realfevr.com. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

RealFevr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealFevr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealFevr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.