ReapChain (REAP) Market Capitalization Tops $6.76 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $3.18 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

