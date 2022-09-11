Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $47.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of RRR opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

