Red Rock Resorts, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,718,000 after acquiring an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

