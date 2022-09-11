Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.00 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $76.00 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00159726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00093165 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a nPoS/PoC coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,994,492,342 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.finance. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

