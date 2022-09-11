reflect.finance (RFI) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges

reflect.finance (RFI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $217,988.35 and approximately $424.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

RFI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,575 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.

reflect.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance.Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise.RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

