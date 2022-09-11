Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,332,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,985,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip V. Bancroft acquired 6,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $251,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at $25,985,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RM stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

