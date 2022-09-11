Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

