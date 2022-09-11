renDOGE (RENDOGE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $25.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $199,197.32 and $25.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE (RENDOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. renDOGE’s official website is renproject.io.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

