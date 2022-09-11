Rent the Runway (RENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect Rent the Runway to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. On average, analysts expect Rent the Runway to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RENT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 167.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 491,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

