Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Repligen by 1,629.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Repligen by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $525,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.59. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

