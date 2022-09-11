Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Repligen by 1,629.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Repligen by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $525,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.
Repligen Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of RGEN stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.59. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
