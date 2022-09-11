Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.50

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 769299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.35).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £210.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,418.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

(Get Rating)

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.