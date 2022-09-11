ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $236.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ResMed has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $298.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

