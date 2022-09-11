Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 118,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 147,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

