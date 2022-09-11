REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

REVG stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $717.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 2.03.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of REV Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,274 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

