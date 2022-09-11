Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

RVNC stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

