Reviewing Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) & Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Auto Trader Group and Zalando, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 2 7 2 0 2.00 Zalando 2 5 5 0 2.25

Zalando has a consensus target price of $43.94, indicating a potential upside of 281.40%. Given Zalando’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zalando is more favorable than Auto Trader Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A Zalando 0.32% 1.48% 0.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Zalando’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $591.22 million 11.85 $334.21 million N/A N/A Zalando $12.25 billion 0.50 $277.44 million $0.07 164.57

Auto Trader Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zalando.

Summary

Zalando beats Auto Trader Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm. It serves customers in 23 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

