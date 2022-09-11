Reviewing Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) & Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) and Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chugai Pharmaceutical and Bioasis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bioasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical 32.25% 31.81% 24.99% Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A -99.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Bioasis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Bioasis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.10 billion N/A $2.76 billion $1.01 12.69 Bioasis Technologies $30,000.00 449.99 -$2.36 million ($0.04) -4.25

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Bioasis Technologies. Bioasis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chugai Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Bioasis Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, bone and joint diseases, autoimmune diseases, renal diseases, neurology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances with Roche Group; and collaboration and joint research with academia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases (xB3-001), glioblastoma (xB3-002), and neurodegenerative diseases (xB3-007). It has research collaborations with Aposense Limited to focus on the delivery of siRNA therapeutics for CNS disorders; Oxyrane UK Ltd. to focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane's OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize novel products based on Bioasis' xB3 platform. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Neuramedy Co Ltd. to research, develop, and commercialize an xB3TM version of its antibody, Tomaralimab. Bioasis Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

