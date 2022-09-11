Reviewing Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC)

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Long Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.26 $55.96 million $0.54 33.89 Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Long Blockchain.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Long Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Duckhorn Portfolio and Long Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus target price of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Long Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Long Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 17.02% 8.06% 5.47% Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Long Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Long Blockchain on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand. In addition, the company focuses on the exploration and investment in Blockchain technology business. Further, it offers loyalty, incentive, reward, and gift card programs to a range of corporate and consumer brands. Long Blockchain Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

