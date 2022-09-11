Reviewing InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of InterPrivate II Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and Avis Budget Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Avis Budget Group 2 3 0 0 1.60

Earnings and Valuation

Avis Budget Group has a consensus target price of $193.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Avis Budget Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

This table compares InterPrivate II Acquisition and Avis Budget Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A Avis Budget Group $9.31 billion 0.87 $1.29 billion $42.50 3.96

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate II Acquisition and Avis Budget Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A -13,789.61% -0.01% Avis Budget Group 21.02% -477.68% 10.38%

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats InterPrivate II Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

(Get Rating)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, MoriniRent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and automobile towing protection and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate travel. Avis Budget Group, Inc. operates in approximately 10,400 locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.