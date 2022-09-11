Reviewing Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Harleysville Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.09 $21.55 billion $4.17 10.87 Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.10 $7.28 million $1.98 12.55

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 22.52% 10.67% 0.91% Harleysville Financial 26.04% 9.10% 0.82%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 4 11 0 2.73 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus price target of $55.72, suggesting a potential upside of 22.92%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Harleysville Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. It operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

