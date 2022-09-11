REVV Hits Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $5.10 million and $492,990.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,679.19 or 0.99964846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036833 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REVV is www.revvmotorsport.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

