REVV Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, REVV has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $512,332.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.30 or 0.99940748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036640 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.revvmotorsport.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

