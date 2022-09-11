Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,941 shares of company stock valued at $376,347. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,445,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

