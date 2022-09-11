Richard Lampen Purchases 10,000 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) insider Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.55 per share, for a total transaction of 45,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,026,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,670,224.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 4.69 per share, for a total transaction of 46,900.00.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of DOUG opened at 4.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.96. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of 4.42 and a twelve month high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 108.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 26.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.