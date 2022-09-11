RichQUACK.com Achieves Market Cap of $35.83 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $35.83 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00778291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015156 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Coin Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
