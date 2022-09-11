Rigel Finance Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $4,116.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rigel Finance Profile

RIGEL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance. The official website for Rigel Finance is rigel.finance.

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

