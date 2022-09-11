Rigel Protocol (RGP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.00

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $88,187.30 and $50.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Profile
Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Rigel Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
