Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $57.93 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

