RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.58 Million

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $525,339.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,594.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00058882 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075970 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

