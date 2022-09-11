Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,776.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $45,776.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00071274 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

