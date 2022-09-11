Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,943,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $54.52 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $55.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $555,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.