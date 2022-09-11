Robust Token (RBT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00

Robust Token (RBT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00016746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $86,626.98 and $35.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00775561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robust Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

