Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Roche in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roche’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Roche has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,764,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 26.1% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after buying an additional 120,595 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 8.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

