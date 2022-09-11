Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $34.49 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $354.52 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for $34.49 or 0.00160027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,550.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

