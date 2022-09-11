ROOBEE Market Capitalization Tops $3.45 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $793,631.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00094621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00034255 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.