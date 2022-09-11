Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$143.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.27.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$127.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$177.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$118.24 and a twelve month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.