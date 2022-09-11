Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 433.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 433.86 ($5.24).

RMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

LON:RMG opened at GBX 259.10 ($3.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.48. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 424.75. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 247 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

