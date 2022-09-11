Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder Sells $10,632,500.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 250,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $10,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,674,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,332,705.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.63 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 212.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 936,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after buying an additional 636,589 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 138,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,233,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after buying an additional 108,455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.5% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

