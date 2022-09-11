Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,783,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,783,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 710,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,386,411. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.