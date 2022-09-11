Rubic Market Cap Tops $9.05 Million (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Rubic has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $244,369.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00775459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange.

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

