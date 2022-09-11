Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Rubicon Technologies stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

